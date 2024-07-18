Two Docs Brewing Co. to Host launch party for Raiderland Red Pale Ale,

Official NIL Beer of Texas Tech Athletics

Lubbock, TX – Friday July 26th at 6:00 PM Two Docs Brewing Co. will host an event revealing the can design of Raiderland Red Pale Ale. The event is family friendly and will have multiple food trucks, live music, giveaways, and special guests from Texas Tech Athletics. Two Docs invites all Red Raider fans to join them in celebrating the Official NIL beer of Texas Tech Athletics!

About Two Docs Brewing Co. and Raiderland Red

Founded in 2018, Two Docs Brewing Co. is a Red Raider alumni-owned production brewery in the heart of the Cultural Arts District of Lubbock, Texas. At 5.4% ABV, Raiderland Red Pale Ale strikes the perfect balance between drinkability and flavor intensity. The beer offers a satisfying citrusy aroma with notes of orange, grapefruit, pine and spice. For more information, visit www.twodocsbrewing.com.

Release Provided By Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics