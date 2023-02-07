96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tyler Hubbard and Elle King notch big ‘Billboard’ debuts with new projects

February 7, 2023 3:00PM CST
Both Tyler Hubbard and Elle King scored big debuts this week on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums tally.

The Florida Georgia Line frontman lands at #8 with his first solo album, moving 15,000 units in his first week. The self-titled record contains both his first #1, “5 Foot 9,” and his current hit, “Dancin’ in the Country.” 

Elle debuts at #11 with her first full-length country record, Come Get Your Wife, which boasts both the chart-topping “Drunk (And I Don’t Want to Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert and the follow-up single, “Worth a Shot,” with Dierks Bentley. Elle clocked in at 13,000 units total. 

