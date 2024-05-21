96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tyler Hubbard earns third #1 with “Back Then Right Now”

May 21, 2024 10:00AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

Tyler Hubbard has earned his third career #1 as a solo artist with “Back Then Right Now.”

“I’m so thankful to have my third consecutive No. 1 single on country radio, and it feels surreal to have it happen on the two-year anniversary of starting this journey with the release of ‘5 Foot 9,’” says Tyler, who co-wrote “Back Then Right Now” with Jessie Jo Dillon, David Garcia and Geoff Warburton.

“The past two years have been amazing, and I’m grateful for all the support from country radio, the fans, and my UMG Nashville/EMI team,” he adds. “I’m excited to keep it going and keep telling my story through my music, songwriting, and live shows, and I’m happy we’re all on this ride together.”

You can find “Back Then Right Now” on Tyler’s sophomore album, Strong, out now.

Tyler’s currently on the road opening for Kane Brown on Kane’s In The Air Tour. His headlining Strong World Tour kicks off September 6 in Indianapolis and will wrap November 21 at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

For tickets and Tyler’s full tour schedule, visit tylerhubbardofficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

BulletproofNate Smith
4:05am
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard & Keith Urban
4:02am
Pretty Like YouRayne Johnson
3:59am
Bottoms UpBrantley Gilbert
3:56am
Take Her HomeKenny Chesney
3:53am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Toby Keith's Daughter Shares Message About Father & Accepts Posthumous Honorary Degree
2

Tyler Hubbard on Florida Georgia Line Breakup With Brian Kelley
3

Dewight Braxton Jr.'s Journey to Broadway Stardom in "The Book of Mormon" National Tour
4

Secrets Uncovered: The True Story of Eugene Fodor with Lars Jacobson
5

Unveiling Forgiveness: Steven Moyer on Directing 'A Bit of Light'