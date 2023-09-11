96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tyler Hubbard hits radio with “Back Then Right Now”

September 11, 2023 12:15PM CDT
Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

Tyler Hubbard is back with a brand new single, “Back Then Right Now.”

Tyler co-wrote the song with Jessie Jo DillonGeoff Warburton and David Garcia, and it follows his self-titled debut album, which dropped in January.

“We had that title, and then we just started telling stories and reminiscing and just thought, man, this would be really fun to write,” Tyler recounts. “Let’s write a nostalgic song that kind of encompasses the heart of being present and living life in the moment and living life to the fullest and the simple things in life, you know, making time to enjoy those things.”

Tyler’s debut album spawned the #1 hits “5 Foot 9” and “Dancin’ In The Country.”

