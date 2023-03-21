96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tyler Hubbard joins the Breland & Friends lineup

March 21, 2023 12:45PM CDT
Share
ABC

“5 Foot 9” hitmaker Tyler Hubbard and rapper/singer Lecrae have been announced as additional performers for Breland’s upcoming Breland & Friends concert.

“Gonna be a fun night with some good friends. Hope to see y’all there,” Tyler tweets.

Happening on April 4, the event will be held at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, with proceeds supporting Nashville’s Oasis Center and its mission to help local at-risk youth.

Alana SpringsteenAshley CookeDanielle BradberyGary LevoxIngrid AndressK. MichelleNate SmithTemecula RoadTenille Townes, and X Ambassadors will also perform alongside Breland, Tyler and Lecrae.

To purchase in-person tickets, visit AXS’s website. Fans around the world can also purchase livestream tickets via Mandolin’s website to watch this one-night-only event.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

What He Didnt DoCarly Pearce
3:17am
Somebody Like YouKeith Urban
3:14am
Love Makes You BlindKaylee Rose
3:10am
Water Under The BridgeSam Hunt
3:08am
With A Woman You LoveJustin Moore
3:05am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Combs Lands 15th Consecutive #1 At Country Radio With “Going, Going, Gone”
2

Help Us Find This Horse
3

Morgan Wallen's Pop-Up Concert Sets Attendance Record
4

St. Patrick’s Day Events in Lubbock
5

Brantley Gilbert To Release Deluxe Edition Of ‘So Help Me God’ Featuring Five New Songs