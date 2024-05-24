96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tyler Hubbard, Maddie & Tae, Travis Denning + more join UMG Nashville fan event

May 24, 2024 4:00PM CDT
Universal Music Group Nashville has announced its second annual UMG Nashville Takeover.

Happening June 6-9 during CMA Fest, the event will offer fans free performances, artist photo & signing opportunities, fan club parties, listening events and more. 

The star-studded artist lineup includes Tyler Hubbard, Maddie & Tae, Travis Denning, Josh TurnerKassi Ashton, Anne WilsonKylie Morgan, Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack, Dalton DoverCatie Offerman, The War And Treaty, Terri Clark, Lee Greenwood and Mark Wills.

A full schedule of events and additional information will be revealed soon.

For more information, head to UMGNLive.com.

