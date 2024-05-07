96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tyler Hubbard offers a behind-the-scenes look at ’80s-inspired “Back Then Right Now”

May 7, 2024 5:00AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

Ever wondered what recording “Back Then Right Now” was like for Tyler Hubbard? Well, you’re in luck because Tyler’s offering a glimpse of what went on in the studio that day.

“I just sort of told the players to really take creative freedom and see where this song led,” Tyler shares in a press interview. “We were really pulling a lot of ’80s inspiration if you will, ’80s sounds, and everything had this undertone of ’80s vintage, probably more pop undertone.”

“It really just felt fresh and fun. It just livened [the song] up for some reason,” he recalls.

Knowing the studio musicians were on to something good, Tyler decided to chase that nostalgic, hit-ready sound down.

“I told [the players] to really keep leaning into that, whatever that thing is. It just [felt] classic and unique at the time,” recounts Tyler. “So we just ran with it and had a lot of fun with it, and I feel like it was the perfect blend of lifestyle, nostalgic memories and pictures and colors mixed with incredible musicianship and production as well.”

“Back Then Right Now” is currently #2 on the country charts. You can find it on Tyler’s sophomore album, Strong, out now.

Tickets to Tyler’s upcoming Strong World Tour are available now at his website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dirt CheapCody Johnson
6:26am
Somethin Bout A TruckKip Moore
6:05am
OutskirtsSam Hunt
6:02am
Your PlaceAshley Cooke
5:59am
Dirt Road AnthemJason Aldean
5:56am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

'Lost' Johnny Cash Album To Be Released
2

Luke Bryan Falls Hard Onstage, Laughs It Off
3

National Broadway Touring Engagement of The Book of Mormon Takes The Buddy Holly Hall Stage May 17-19!
4

Luke Bryan Wants To Team Up With Blake Shelton For A TV Show
5

From Top Chef to Twisted Culinary Challenges: Eric Adjepong on “Wildcard Kitchen”