Tyler Hubbard on Florida Georgia Line Breakup With Brian Kelley

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard says that the band split primarily because of Brian Kelley

“For me, it was really unexpected. But BK came to me and said, ‘Man, I’m really feeling like I want to do a solo thing. And I’m like, ‘Really?’ We were just getting out of our first deal. We were kind of in a sweet spot that we had worked for 10 years to get to,” Tyler said

“I’m like, ‘Why don’t we ride this thing out for like five more years, 10 more years, and then we can do the solo thing or whatever.’ But again, like, I wanted to support him,” he added.

“He was adamant, like, ‘Nah, now’s my time. I really need to do this for myself.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, hey, whatever you need to do, bro. Like, what do you want from me?’ He’s like, ‘I just want support.’”

