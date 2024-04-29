Tyler Hubbard plots Strong World Tour

Tyler Hubbard has announced his Strong World Tour.

The trek kicks off September 6 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will hit Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, Texas and more, before wrapping at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on November 21.

Up-and-comer Alana Springsteen has been enlisted as the opening act.

“So excited to announce the Strong World Tour this Fall! @alanaspringsteen and I are hittin’ some of our favorite cities, and may even add a few more along the way,” Tyler announced on Instagram.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, at tylerhubbardofficial.com.

Tyler’s currently #3 on the country charts with “Back Then Right Now”; the lead single off his latest album, Strong.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.