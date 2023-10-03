Tyler Hubbard takes “Back Then Right Now” to ‘Today’

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

October 3, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

Tyler Hubbard joined NBC’s Today on Tuesday, October 3, to perform his latest single, “Back Then Right Now.”

Before his performance, Tyler talked with the show’s hosts about the song’s meaning. 

“It’s just a fun, carefree song about making the most of each moment, being present, living life. Yeah, it just feels good. It’s one of my favorites,” says Tyler, who co-wrote the nostalgic track with David GarciaGeoff Warburton and Jessie Jo Dillon

“Back Then Right Now” is the first preview of Tyler’s forthcoming collection of new music. It follows his self-titled debut album, which dropped earlier in January and spawned the #1 singles “5 Foot 9” and “Dancin’ in the Country.”

Tyler’s currently on the road opening for Old Dominion on their No Bad Vibes Tour. In 2024, he’ll join Kane Brown on his newly announced In The Air Tour.

For Tyler’s full tour schedule, visit his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

