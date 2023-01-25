96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tyler Hubbard’s “Dancin’” into the release of his first solo album

January 25, 2023 3:00PM CST
Share
Tyler Hubbard’s “Dancin’” into the release of his first solo album

EMI Nashville

The countdown is on for Friday’s release of Tyler Hubbard‘s self-titled debut solo album. 

“In just a few days I can’t wait to share these songs and stories and parts of who I am with all of you,” he shared on his socials on Wednesday. “I hope you get to know me better and that you hear your stories in these songs too.”

“Get ready to turn em up and play em loud. Let’s go baby,” he added.

The Florida Georgia Line hitmaker’s also set to play The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next Monday night. 

Of course, Tyler Hubbard features his first solo #1, “5 Foot 9,” as well as his new single, “Dancin’ in the Country,” which was co-written by his recent tour mate Keith Urban

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dont Rock The JukeboxAlan Jackson
6:57pm
Handle On YouParker Mccollum
6:54pm
Undo ItCarrie Underwood
6:51pm
Thank GodKane Brown/katelyn Brown
6:48pm
More Than My HometownMorgan Wallen
6:45pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Man Brings Wife Back To Life……Sorta
2

Luke Combs Wrote A Song For Gabby Barrett's Next Album
3

71st Annual Pancake Festival
4

Driver Steps Out Of Car Moments Before It's Crushed By Boulder
5

Blake Shelton’s New Multilevel Experience Breaks Ground On The Las Vegas Strip