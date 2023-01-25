Tyler Hubbard’s “Dancin’” into the release of his first solo album

EMI Nashville

The countdown is on for Friday’s release of Tyler Hubbard‘s self-titled debut solo album.

“In just a few days I can’t wait to share these songs and stories and parts of who I am with all of you,” he shared on his socials on Wednesday. “I hope you get to know me better and that you hear your stories in these songs too.”

“Get ready to turn em up and play em loud. Let’s go baby,” he added.

The Florida Georgia Line hitmaker’s also set to play The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next Monday night.

Of course, Tyler Hubbard features his first solo #1, “5 Foot 9,” as well as his new single, “Dancin’ in the Country,” which was co-written by his recent tour mate Keith Urban.

