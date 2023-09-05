96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tyler Hubbard’s rolling out a new single soon

September 5, 2023 3:15PM CDT
ABC/Larry McCormack

Tyler Hubbard has announced his new single, “Back Then Right Now.”

The country hitmaker shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, on September 5 alongside a snippet of the track.

The uptempo tune finds Tyler looking back on the good old days and wishing he could relive some of those nostalgic “back then” moments “right now.”

“Back Then Right Now” is the first new song Tyler will release following his debut self-titled album, which dropped in January. The 18-track effort spawned the #1 hits “5 Foot 9” and “Dancin’ In The Country.”

“Back Then Right Now” is available for presave now.

