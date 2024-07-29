Tyler Hubbard’s toys on the road? Dumbells, a frisbee + a jump rope

It’s no secret that Tyler Hubbard enjoys working out. So some of the important “toys” he has to have on tour are pieces of workout equipment.

“I usually keep a little workout thing underneath the bus, like some adjustable dumbbells [and] a jump rope. Frisbee is actually [a] really good road toy because it’s super light, takes up no space, and provides hours of entertainment,” Tyler shares in a press interview.

While touring, the “Dancin’ in the Country” singer also enjoys bonfire nights.

“I have a little Solo fire pit that’s pretty easy. We take that and set it up after the shows, and sometimes I’ll put firewood on the rider and it’ll show up, and we’ll just have a little fire and hang out,” says Tyler.

There’s a limit, however, to the number of toys that he can take on the road.

“At least last year, that’s what it looked like. And until I have a toy trailer — right now my trailer’s full of gear and they need it for work purposes — but when it’s available for toys only, it’ll be a different story,” Tyler notes.

Tyler’s currently opening for Kane Brown as he gears up to kick off his headlining Strong World Tour Sept. 6 in Indianapolis, Indiana. For the full tour schedule, visit tylerhubbardofficial.com.

