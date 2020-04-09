      Breaking News
Tyler Perry Pays All Groceries For Elderly People At 73 Stores

Apr 9, 2020 @ 9:15am

Tyler Perry’s goodness continues to spread.

On Wednesday, Perry paid for all of the groceries for elderly people at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta, Georgia and 29 Winn-Dixie stores in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The gesture was made during the stores’ “seniors only” shopping hour. Many grocery stores are doing a special hour for the elderly to shop during the pandemic.

A source told People that Perry did this because “He wanted to do something special to provide immediate relief for some of the most vulnerable in the two cities he considers home.”

What have been some of the most generous gestures in your community to help deal with the crisis?

