96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

U Can Share Food Drive powered by NRG-Reliant

November 9, 2023 11:00AM CST
Share

The South Plains Food Bank’s U Can Share Holiday Food Drive is a community-wide effort to feed those in need across the South Plains.

Last year you helped us provide over 1 MILLION meals to families on the South Plains in need

Monday, December 4th through Friday, December 8th, YOU can make a difference in our community by joining the Hunger Games donating through our Virtual Food Drive, or by participating in a Virtual Food Drive hosted by your school or business and bidding at our silent auction.

NRG-Reliant has made a donation to the South Plains Food Bank to help the hungry on the South Plains

What we need:

Cash donations to help purchase food or canned goods for those in need around the South Plains.

Click here to help.

Radio Sponsor, Alpha Media: Mix 100, 96.3 KLLL, 104.9 THE BEAT, Rock 101.1

Goal: 1,500,000 Meals which is equivalent to $400,000

Mission: 1 in 7 people across the South Plains are food insecure. 1 in 4 are children. The food and funds collected during the drive help us serve the hungry well into the new year for families in need.

Serving: Over 180 agencies & churches help provide 18,000 meals a week and food to over 57,000 unduplicated people each year.

Supporting: The SPFB services 20 counties with a population of over 500,000 people. We currently serve 58,000 out of the 96,000 people who are food-insecure.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Runnin Outta MoonlightRandy Houser
1:19pm
Save Me The TroubleDan Shay
1:12pm
HumanCody Johnson
1:09pm
Better TogetherLuke Combs
1:05pm
Cant Have MineDylan Scott
1:02pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, To Perform At 2023 CMA Awards
2

Garth Brooks Announces New Album
3

Tasting History: Max Miller's Epic Culinary Journey and Cookbook
4

Red Raider Roster Report – Texas Tech Basketball
5

From Pasture to Plate: Elizabeth Poett's Ranch Table Chronicles