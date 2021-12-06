      Weather Alert

U Can Share Food Drive

Dec 6, 2021 @ 12:00am

The South Plains Food Bank’s U Can Share Holiday Food Drive is a community-wide effort to feed those in need across the South Plains.

Monday, December 6th through Friday, December 10th, YOU can make a difference in our community by joining the Hunger Games donating through our Virtual Food Drive, or by participating in a Virtual Food Drive hosted by your school or business and bidding at our silent auction.

What we need:

Cash donations to help purchase food for those in need around the South Plains.

Click here to help.

***Disclaimer***

SPFB will not be accepting food donations of any kind at this year’s U Can Share Food Drive based on the recommendations of Feeding America and Feeding Texas.  Instead, you can donate via one of the many Virtual Food Drives hosted by community organizations.

Radio Sponsor, Alpha Media: Mix 100, 96.3 KLLL, 104.9 THE BEAT, 101.1 The Beard

Goal: 750,000 Meals which is equivalent to $200,000

Mission: 1 in 7 people across the South Plains are food insecure. 1 in 4 are children. The food and
funds collected during the drive help us serve the hungry well into the new year for families in need.

Serving: Over 180 agencies & churches help provide 18,000 meals a week and food to over 57,000
unduplicated people each year.

Supporting: The SPFB services 20 counties with a population of over 500,000 people. We currently serve 58,000 out of the 96,000 people who are food-insecure.

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock South Plains Food Bank U Can Share
You May Also Like
U Can Share Food Drive
To celebrate “Fancy Like” hitting #1, Walker Hayes fulfilled his childrens' Christmas wish
New Mexico State To Drop Parking Citations For Peanut Butter
Eleven New Country Christmas Albums
Dolly Parton Talks Giving Back and Being a Tough Boss
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On