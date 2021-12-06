Monday, December 6th through Friday, December 10th, YOU can make a difference in our community by joining the Hunger Games donating through our Virtual Food Drive, or by participating in a Virtual Food Drive hosted by your school or business and bidding at our silent auction.
Cash donations to help purchase food for those in need around the South Plains.
***Disclaimer***
SPFB will not be accepting food donations of any kind at this year’s U Can Share Food Drive based on the recommendations of Feeding America and Feeding Texas. Instead, you can donate via one of the many Virtual Food Drives hosted by community organizations.
Radio Sponsor, Alpha Media: Mix 100, 96.3 KLLL, 104.9 THE BEAT, 101.1 The Beard
Mission: 1 in 7 people across the South Plains are food insecure. 1 in 4 are children. The food and
funds collected during the drive help us serve the hungry well into the new year for families in need.
Serving: Over 180 agencies & churches help provide 18,000 meals a week and food to over 57,000
unduplicated people each year.
Supporting: The SPFB services 20 counties with a population of over 500,000 people. We currently serve 58,000 out of the 96,000 people who are food-insecure.