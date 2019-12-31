U.S. Population Growth In 2019 The Slowest It’s Been Since WWI
Small planet with landmarks around the world
The past year’s population growth rate in the U.S. was the slowest it’s been since World War I.
That’s according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau, which indicates the number of people in the U.S. grew by just a half percent in 2019. The last time it was that low was in 1917 and 1918, when the country was involved in the first World War. Among the reasons for the drop, according to the bureau, are declining births and a drop in immigrants moving into the U.S.
Deaths outnumbered births in four states — West Virginia, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont — while ten other states experienced population drops when residents moved away, the Census report indicates.
Is the size of the average U.S. family getting smaller?
If the population keeps dropping, what should we do with all the empty houses?