Uncorked Returns Saturday from 1-6 @ American Windmill Museum

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2023 LBK Uncorked tickets are on sale. Uncorked, presented by Market Street, is one of the premier wine tasting experiences in Texas and happens on Saturday, April 1 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the American Windmill

Museum, 1701 Canyon Lake Drive. Launched in Lubbock 8 years ago, the event celebrates the area’s growing wine industry. “A large percentage of all grapes used to produce Texas wines are grown right here in Lubbock,” said Kay McDowell, CEO of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. “Lubbock is important to the Texas wine industry, and we attract wineries from all over the state to this event.” The Uncorked experience is for wine aficionados and newcomers alike, with wineries pouring samples and providing education for those looking to learn more. Live musicians performing on three stages will be featured throughout the day. Local food trucks, shopping and a Beer Garden are also popular event attractions.

Uncorked entertainers include:

Craig Elliot

Junior Vasquez

Jeremey Couture

Mark Wallney and Kindle Hunt

Chris Hudgins

Robert Lopez

Kenny Maines

Beau Garza and Arle Rossnagel

For wine-lovers wanting a more curated experience VIP tickets are available. VIP admission includes all the benefits of general admission, plus access to a VIP Tent featuring exclusive pours including premium wines and liquor offerings, complimentary hors d’oeuvres prepared by Market Street and the opportunity to win a wine-makers dinner experience for 12 hosted by English Newsom Cellars. VIP tickets are $100 and must be purchased in advance. A limited number of VIP tickets are available and must be purchased in advance.

Two wine classes will also be offered.

Wine 101 Expert wine makers will share the finer points of wine tasting designed for new or seasoned wine connoisseurs. Tickets are $35.

Uncorked and on Fire with Chef Angie Ragan, finalist on Gordan Ramsey’s Next Level Chef. She will pair her culinary creations with fine wine delivering an unparalleled tasting experience. Tickets for the class are $50.

Class tickets must be purchased in advance and are available to Uncorked ticket holders.

Advanced tickets for Lubbock Uncorked are $50. For a list of participating wineries and tickets visit:

lubbockuncorked.com.

On April 1 tickets are $65 and can be purchased at the door. Online purchase is recommended. There will be a clear bag policy for event attendees.