United Supermarkets Lubbock Marathon to Take Place Sunday, October 29

The United Supermarkets Lubbock Marathon will take place this Sunday, October 29. The event will have logistical and public safety support from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The events will all be held near the Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza near 19th Street and Crickets Avenue. The races will start on Buddy Holly Avenue just south of 18th Street. In addition to the running events, there will be a family-friendly festival near Buddy Holly Statue from 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. This festival will include food, vendors and inflatables. All citizens are invited and encouraged to attend.

The marathon running course will begin and end in the Depot District, and will take runners through the Canyon Lake System, the Texas Tech University Campus, as well as through residential neighborhoods around the city.

Sunday, October 29, Timeline of Events

8:00 a.m.: Hand Cycle marathon begins

8:00 a.m.: Push Chair marathon begins

8:00 a.m.: Marathon begins

8:00 a.m.: Half Marathon begins

8:10 a.m.: 5K race begins

9:00 a.m.: Kids Fun Run begins

Road closures along the routes will begin at 5 a.m. Portions of the routes will reopen as each segment is cleared, and all are expected to be completely reopened by 3 p.m.

For information about the United Supermarkets Lubbock Marathon course map, registration and events, visit LBKMarathon.com.

