96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

United Supermarkets Lubbock Marathon to Take Place Sunday, October 29

October 26, 2023 10:48AM CDT
Share
City of Lubbock

The United Supermarkets Lubbock Marathon will take place this Sunday, October 29. The event will have logistical and public safety support from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The events will all be held near the Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza near 19th Street and Crickets Avenue. The races will start on Buddy Holly Avenue just south of 18th Street. In addition to the running events, there will be a family-friendly festival near Buddy Holly Statue from 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. This festival will include food, vendors and inflatables. All citizens are invited and encouraged to attend.

The marathon running course will begin and end in the Depot District, and will take runners through the Canyon Lake System, the Texas Tech University Campus, as well as through residential neighborhoods around the city.

Sunday, October 29, Timeline of Events

  • 8:00 a.m.: Hand Cycle marathon begins
  • 8:00 a.m.: Push Chair marathon begins
  • 8:00 a.m.: Marathon begins
  • 8:00 a.m.: Half Marathon begins
  • 8:10 a.m.: 5K race begins
  • 9:00 a.m.: Kids Fun Run begins

Road closures along the routes will begin at 5 a.m. Portions of the routes will reopen as each segment is cleared, and all are expected to be completely reopened by 3 p.m.

For information about the United Supermarkets Lubbock Marathon course map, registration and events, visit LBKMarathon.com.

 

###

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore & Priscilla Block
2:38pm
Dont You Wanna StayJason Aldean
2:34pm
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
2:28pm
FancyReba Mcentire
2:24pm
Fall In LoveBailey Zimmerman
2:20pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Dolly Parton To Perform At Halftime Of Cowboys Thanksgiving Game
2

David vs Goliath: Tyler Florence's Journey on Food Network's Hit Show "The Great Food Truck Race"
3

Who Makes A Surprise Visit On SNL?
4

Jana Kramer Hospitalized With Bacterial Infection During Babymoon
5

Courtwright’s Fifth Goal Proves Key, as No. 6 Tech and UCF end in 1-1 Draw