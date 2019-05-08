UNO Clarifies That You Might Be Breaking The Rules
By mudflap
|
May 8, 2019 @ 9:33 AM

Every family might have house rules when playing the card game UNO. UNO wants you to know that one move is totally illegal.

In a tweet over the weekend, UNO said you cannot stack DRAW 2 and DRAW 4 cards.

That means, if someone puts down a DRAW 4 card, you must pick up 4 cards and then skip your turn. You can’t put down a DRAW 2 card and make the next person pick up 6 cards.

Some Twitter users disagreed with UNO’s stance while one person wrote, “I love how folks were arguing with Uno about how to play Uno. A game they created.”

Do you have house rules for board games? How do they differ from the original rules of the game?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Luke Combs in Lubbock Dec 6th WWE Live : Comes to Lubbock June 1st Why Dolly Parton & The Dollywood Foundation Received An Award From The FBI High School Senior Accepted Into 115 Colleges Science Spectrum – Butterflies Alive Exhibit Meghan Markle’s Controversial Dad Had A Surprising Reaction To The Birth Of Baby Sussex
Comments