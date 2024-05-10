96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Unveiling Forgiveness: Steven Moyer on Directing ‘A Bit of Light’

May 10, 2024 6:12AM CDT
Unveiling Forgiveness: Steven Moyer on Directing ‘A Bit of Light’
Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Discover the essence of forgiveness in our society today. Actor and director Stephen Moyer discusses his latest movie ‘A Bit of Light’ in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut. Moyer shares insights on directing his wife and the challenges of love and redemption.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

