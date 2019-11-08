      Weather Alert

Upcoming Schedule for Beyond the Mic

Nov 8, 2019 @ 11:00am

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon episodes are dropping fast and furiously. What’s coming up and what have you missed? Click each link to go to the episode.

This Week:

Joshua Dela Cruz, “Blue’s Clues & You”

Killian Scott – “The Dublin Murders”

Coming Soon:

Skip Daly & Eric Hansen – Authors of RUSH: Wandering the Face of The Earth – The Official Touring History 1968-2015
Carley Knobloch – Tech Lifestyle Expert
Darci Lynne Farmer – 2017 America’s Got Talent Winner
Lee Roy Parnell
Anne Fishel P.H.D. – Executive Director and co-founder of the Family Dinner Project Co-Author of “Eat, Laugh, Talk : The Family Dinner Playbook”

Week of November  25th

Holiday Break – No Shows

Vella Mbenna – Author  Muddy Roads Blue Skies: My Journey to the Foreign Service, from the Rural South to Tanzania and Beyond

David Schiller – Author “Guitar”

Wow, what a blast with. Actor / Producer / Star of Tango Down Julia Ling. We talked family, getting into acting, supporting vets as well as her #MeToo moment.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Al Pitrelli 

NBC’s Making It Dayna Isom Johnson

Catherine Townsend from Hell & Gone Podcast stopped by to chat
We went Beyond the Mic with Country Music Legend Ronnie Milsap
Talked with Anastasia & Colin from Bravo’s Below Deck – Med.
Donn Paul celebrated National Bacon Lovers Day
Racing Wives Star Amber Balcaen talked with us.
What happens when you get a Juno award winner on the hunt for the VW Light Bus? You get John Wesley Chisholm going BTM!
Stu Cook from CCR hung out and told some tales!
Rich Williams from Kansas gave us his hotel name.
Chris Schluep from Amazon gave us the Top 10 books of 2019 and more.
Country Music Star Radney Foster stopped by to talk!
Talked cold cases with the Somebody Somewhere Podcast team!
Fantasy Author Angie Sage joined us!
People Crime Editor Alicia Dennis about Cults!
And Red Raider Colby Donaldson talked to us about his show The Butcher!
Get ready with TSO coming to town with our 2 past interviews of Al Pitrelli.

