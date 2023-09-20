96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

URGENT: Volunteer Puppy Fosters Needed

September 20, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Share
bell alarm clock showing five minutes to 12

The City of Lubbock Animal Services Department (LAS) needs volunteer fosters to take care of three two-week-old puppies as soon as possible. For puppies this young, it is considered a medical foster and the foster placement is expected to take care of the puppies and bottle feed them (typically feeding about every 2 hours). With all volunteer foster arrangements, LAS will cover the cost of all medical necessities of the animal.

When an animal is being fostered by a volunteer, LAS is still the legal owner of the animal, and will be until the animal is fully vaccinated and spayed/neutered. Only once these requirements have been met will an animal be eligible for adoption. In cases where a foster placement decides they want to adopt an animal in their care, they will receive first priority on placing the application. No animals are available for an official adoption until they are fully vaccinated and spayed/neutered.

If you are interested in fostering for LAS, please visit mylubbock.us/LASfoster.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Bryan Dedicates A Vegas Residency Show To Jimmy Buffett
2

Morgan Wallen Makes 'Memories' With Young Fan Fighting Cancer
3

Happy’s Shaved Ice Gets New Location in Wolfforth
4

Oregon vs Texas Tech Preview
5

Texas Tech Issues Ticket Reminders for Saturday