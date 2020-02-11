Usoro, Oladipo PRs Highlight First Day in Albuquerque

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech completed the opening portion of its first road test Friday, kicking off a weekend on which only field competitors made the quick trip from Lubbock to Albuquerque for the NM Collegiate Classic.
Ruth Usoro recorded a personal best in the long jump, landing one at 20’-10” (6.35m). The distance not only won her the event, but more importantly it placed her seventh in the nation. Usoro now ranks top-10 on the NCAA indoor list in two events, the other being the triple jump.
Ivy Walker (fifth place) and Zuliat Alli were the other two Red Raiders to make the finals in the long jump. Walker’s top jump came in her last attempt before the finals when she landed one at 19’-6.25” (5.95m). Alli, who last weekend competed in her first meet since 2018, went 19’-5.25” (5.92m). Chelsey Cole also jumped, finishing 16th.
Gabe Oladipo used Friday’s meet to finally get over the 70-foot hump towards which he had been inching this whole season. Oladipo, who already holds the school record, launched his top throw 71’-0.75” (21.66m) to place himself firmly in the national picture.
Jack Scarborough was the lone men’s high jumper to travel to New Mexico. The sophomore fought past a nagging opening height before cruising to 6’-9.5” (2.11m), where he and the remaining two competitors in the small 12-man field went out. Scarborough still ranks fourth in the Big 12 with his season-best 6’-11.75” (2.13m) set two weekends ago. Kaylee Hinton competed in the women’s side of the high jump, where she cleared 5’-5.25” (1.66m).
Also competing as the solo Red Raider in his event was Logan Fraley, who pole vaulted Friday. Two weeks removed from a career-best clearance of 16’-6.75” (5.05m), the sophomore made his way up to 16’-3.25” (4.96m) and went out while attempting what would’ve been another PR at 16’-7.25” (5.06m). The mark he did clear was good enough for second in the field.
Justin Hall represented Tech in the men’s long jump, where he finished fourth in the field after landing a series-best 24’-6.5” (7.48m) on his final attempt.
Seasons Usual’s three-week streak of PRs in the weight throw came to an end Friday. The junior’s top attempt landed 64’-3.25” (19.59m) from the ring, netting the third-ranked thrower in the conference a third-place finish.
Tech’s Saturday group will also be light, with just the women’s pole vault and women’s triple jump including Tech athletes. However, the day will provide an essential opportunity for more runway time for Tech’s nationals hopefuls. Chinne Okoronkwo and Chloe Wall will pole vault, then Okoronkwo will join Brianna Johnson and Chelsey Cole in the triple. The meet will be streamed via FloTrack.
