Utah Picked First in Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

In its debut season as a member of the Big 12, Utah was chosen to finish first in the Conference’s 2024 football preseason poll as voted on by media representatives.

The Utes claimed 20 first-place votes and totaled 906 points, edging out Kansas State in second with 19 first-place ballots and 889 points. Oklahoma State placed third with 14 first-place votes and 829 points after playing in the 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship. Kansas came in fourth with five first-place nods and 772 points while Arizona notched fifth with three first-place votes and 762 points.

The remaining preseason rankings include 6. Iowa State (661 points), 7. West Virginia (581 points), 8. UCF (551 points), 9. Texas Tech (532 points), 10. TCU (436 points), 11. Colorado (400 points), 12. Baylor (268 points), 13. BYU (215 points), 14. Cincinnati (196 points), 15. Houston (157 points) and 16. Arizona State (141 points).

Big 12 Football Media Days, Presented by Totino’s will be conducted next Tuesday and Wednesday, July 9-10. Coverage from both days will be provided on ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For additional information, follow Big12Sports.com and the Conference’s official social media platforms.

2024 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Utah (20) 906

2. Kansas State (19) 889

3. Oklahoma State (14) 829

4. Kansas (5) 772

5. Arizona (3) 762

6. Iowa State 661

7. West Virginia 581

8. UF 551

9. Texas Tech 532

10. TCU 436

11. Colorado 400

12. Baylor 268

13. BYU 215

14. Cincinnati 196

15. Houston 157

16. Arizona State 141

First-place votes in parenthesis.