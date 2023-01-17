Valentine’s Day in Lubbock

Love is in the air! This year for Valentine’s Day, whether you are celebrating with a significant other or a furry friend, there is something for everyone to enjoy and celebrate!

Below is a brief list of some Valentine events taking place in Lubbock:

What: Wine and Chocolate Fantasia

When: Saturday, February 9 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Llano Estacado Winery

What: Valentine’s Day Parents’ Night Out

When: Thursday, February 14 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: ART & Company

What: My Furry Valentine

When: Saturday, February 9 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Maxey Community Center

What: Valentine Sip & Shop

When: Thursday, February 7 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Benchmark Mortgage

What: Champagne Cinema: You’ve Got Mail

When: Sunday, February 17 at 6 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse

For more on these events and to check out more Valentine’s Day events in Lubbock, visit here.