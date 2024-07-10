Vanished Icons: Orange County’s Forgotten Landmarks

Uncover the untold stories of Orange County’s lost landmarks in our latest episode featuring author Chris Epting. He’ll talk about his book “Lost Landmarks of Orange County” such as the legendary Golden Bear nightclub to a WWII German POW camp in Garden Grove. Epting takes us on a journey through places that have shaped history but you can’t visit anymore. Let’s take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut with Chris Epting!

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.