Vegan Calls Police After Friends Trick Her Into Eating Chicken Nuggets

A vegan woman says she called the cops after her friends tricked her into eating chicken nuggets while she was drunk.

The story played out on Reddit, where a user claims she got “white girl wasted” at a party, and her friends “thought it would be funny to feed me chicken nuggets as a prank”, telling her they were vegan-friendly.

After seeing footage of the prank on Snapchat, the girl says she called police, who charged her friends with food tampering.

Do you think this ‘prank’ was worth calling the cops over?