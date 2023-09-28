Vendors Needed for Trick-or-Treat Street

The City of Lubbock’s Safety City is preparing to host the 11th Annual Trick or Treat Street. This free event is open to all community members and business/organizations who want to participate.

In 2022, they hosted 3,000 visitors within 2 hours! This year they are holding the event on Friday, Oct. 27th from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm. They are hoping to get around 4,000 visitors.

They are in search of vendors to participate in the event and hand out informational materials, candy, and/or branded items to guests. There is no cost for a vendor to participate and this is a great opportunity to get information about your business/organization directly to the citizens that utilize them.

Attached is the vendor registration form to be filled out if you are interested in participating! Vendors are encouraged to bring their own games, candy, and easy set-up décor for their spot. You can also dress up if you choose too! Although not a requirement to participate. They hope to have the facility filled with spooky fun surprises!

Vendors have the option to donate a door prize that will be raffled off throughout the event. This is not a requirement to participate as a vendor! If you are unable to participate as a vendor on site, but are still interested in donating a prize or something for the event, please reach out at the numbers provided below. If not this year, then maybe next! We are happy to keep your information logged for future participation.

If there are any other questions regarding Trick or Treat Street, Safety City’s hours are Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. More information about the event will be shared to their vendors as the event gets closer!

For additional information please call or email:

Tina Christophe: [email protected]

Jo’Lisa Monroy: [email protected]

(806) 767-2712

Click the below to download applications and more information:

2023 Trick or Treat Street Host Application

2023 Information for vendor

Safety City Vendor Letter