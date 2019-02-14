Video Surfaces of Miranda Lambert’s Salad-Dumping Confrontation at Nashville Eatery

DON’T MESS WITH MIRANDA!!!!! Video has surfaced of Miranda Lambert’s heated run-in with a husband and wife at a Nashville steakhouse earlier this week, which reportedly led the country star to dump a salad in a woman’s lap. Footage obtained by TMZ shows Lambert’s dinner companion being “screamed at” by the husband after Lambert had dumped salad on his wife. Photos also indicate that as Lambert was leaving Stoney River Steakhouse on Sunday, her friend had to hold her back from instigating a fight. TMZ also notes that the salad in question belonged to the man’s wife. The outlet previously reported that after an unnamed stranger “picked a fight with Miranda’s friend, which started in the men’s restroom with a wisecrack about millennials and their phones.” Things escalated after the man allegedly came up to their table and “started screaming” at Lambert and her party. http://mom.https://www.tmz.com/2019/02/13/miranda-lambert-salad-woman-argument-restaurant-nashville/