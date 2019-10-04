Vince Gill celebrates 30th anniversary of ‘When I Call Your Name’

MCA Nashville/UMeVince Gill is honoring a monumental anniversary in his music career.

The country legend is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his breakthrough album When I Call Your Name by releasing a new vinyl edition on November 15, one day after its official 30th anniversary. The album originally came out November 14, 1989.

The vinyl edition is available in either black, or limited-edition metallic gold vinyl.

The album, Vince’s first under UMG Nashville, includes the chart-topping title track, his duet with Reba McEntire on “Oklahoma Swing,” and “Never Knew Lonely,” which peaked in the top five on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1990.

Vince’s rendition of Rosanne Cash‘s “Never Alone,” which they wrote together, is also a part of the project.

“When I Call Your Name” won Vince the Grammy for Best Male Country Vocal Performance at the 1990 Grammy Awards, as well as Single of the Year at the 1990 CMA Awards. The album has been certified double platinum for sale of two million copies.

