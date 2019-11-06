Vince Gill is among the 2020 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees

Courtesy Songwriters Hall of FameVince Gill is once again in the running for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, after making the short list last year for induction into the Hall’s 2019 class. Just like last year, he’s nominated in the category of Performing Songwriter.

Joining Vince in that category is a host of illustrious musicians, including Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan, Steve Miller, Patti Smith and more. The Hall of Fame also has named a number of behind-the-scenes musical legends in its Songwriter category.

In 2019, country music was well-represented in the group of songwriters inducted into the Hall: John Prine and Tom T. Hall were both named as honorees. Missy Elliott, Cat Stevens and more also joined the Hall’s prestigious ranks.

Eligible voting members will have until December 16 to weigh in on their choices for 2020’s Hall of Fame inductees. The induction ceremony will take place at the 51st Annual Induction & Awards Gala on June 11, 2020 in New York, NY.

