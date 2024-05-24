96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Vinnie Politan Discusses New Season of “Accomplice to Murder”

May 24, 2024 6:06AM CDT
Court TV / Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon

What happens when you discuss accomplices, serving on a jury and broken trust with Vinnie Politan? You get a Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Short Cut. Seasoned journalist and host of “Accomplice to Murder with Vinnie Politan” on Court TV brings his extensive experience as a former prosecutor and Emmy award-winning reporter to the table.

Listen and you might gain a unique perspective on the justice system, understand the emotional weight shouldered by jurors, and hear the compelling stories of those convicted, as well as the wrongfully accused who have regained their freedom. Don’t miss this opportunity to see the world of criminal justice through the eyes of a television expert who’s been on the front lines.

It’s a Beyond the Mic Short Cut with Vinnie Politan!

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

