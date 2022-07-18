Vitality Bowls Gets a New Location

Expected to open in August, Lubbock’s Vitality Bowls is getting a new location off of Quaker. Vitality Bowls is a superfood café that serves smoothies, acai bowls, wraps, salads, and more. Founders Roy and Tara Gilad established Vitality Bowls after discovering their daughter’s food allergy; they wanted a place that served healthy and safe food choices for someone like their daughter.
Unlike other smoothie shops, Vitality Bowls can not only serve their smoothies in cups, but also in conveniently packaged bottles. Check out the menu for Vitality Bowls here and find out more information on their Facebook page here.