      Weather Alert

Vitality Bowls Gets a New Location

Jul 18, 2022 @ 12:35pm

Expected to open in August, Lubbock’s Vitality Bowls is getting a new location off of Quaker. Vitality Bowls is a superfood café that serves smoothies, acai bowls, wraps, salads, and more. Founders Roy and Tara Gilad established Vitality Bowls after discovering their daughter’s food allergy; they wanted a place that served healthy and safe food choices for someone like their daughter.

Unlike other smoothie shops, Vitality Bowls can not only serve their smoothies in cups, but also in conveniently packaged bottles. Check out the menu for Vitality Bowls here and find out more information on their Facebook page here.

TAGS
963 KLLL KLLL Live Local Lubbock Lubbock

Recently Played

Tuesday, July 19th, 2022
You May Also Like
Nashville notes: Mickey Guyton + LeAnn Rimes, the 2023 GRAMMY Awards and more
Keith Urban talks songwriting with Tyler Hubbard ahead of their stint on tour together
Carrie Underwood covers Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home”: “One of my all-time favorite songs”
How Luke Bryan's Dad Feels About His New Single
City of Lubbock Public Health Department Investigates Monkeypox Virus Infection
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On