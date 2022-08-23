96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

“Wait in the Truck”: Hardy teams up with Lainey Wilson for a grisly new murder ballad

August 23, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Hardy’s next single is just around the corner, and he says “it’s a special one” for many reasons. For one thing, it’s a duet with Lainey Wilson.

On social media, the “Sold Out” hitmaker teased a snippet of the new song, “Wait in the Truck,” as well as a video. The clip offers a look into a sinister story, with a beat-up and bruised Lainey sitting shotgun as Hardy hops out of the vehicle, gun in hand. A series of images then flash across the screen, some of which show Hardy in prison.

“I am so excited to finally announce my next single,” the singer wrote in the caption of his post. “…Thanks to everyone involved. This is a special one.”

“Wait in the Truck” arrives Friday. It’s the next installment in an exciting musical chapter for both artists: Lainey’s current single, “Heart Like a Truck,” is out now, while Hardy just announced his four-date Wall to Wall Tour, which features hard rockers Puddles of Mudd as special guests for one date.

