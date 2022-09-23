96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

“Waking Up Dreaming”: Shania Twain shares her first new single in five years

September 23, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Louie Banks/Republic Nashville

Fresh off the finale of her Las Vegas residency, Shania Twain returns this week with “Waking Up Dreaming,” her first new single since 2017’s Now.

The new song delivers Shania’s patented blend of uptempo country and feel-good, irrepressible pop. “So let’s start waking up dreaming / And dress up crazy like superstars / There ain’t no shaking this feeling / Tonight we’re making our way to Mars,” she sings in the chorus.

Speaking of “dressing up crazy like superstars,” Shania also dropped a music video to go along with her new song, and it features her playing the role of a retro glam rocker as she parties in a green room with a handful of her equally glamorous pals.

The singer dons a variety of glittery outfits and colorful wigs in the various scenes of the clip, which takes her onstage for an epic performance then out of the venue to greet her fans and hop in a car at the end of the night.

The song is a fresh start for Shania, as it’s her first release on her new label home, the recently-formed Republic Nashville.

“I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville. I’m honored and excited to be the label’s first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter,” the singer says in a statement. “In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I’m embracing it wholeheartedly.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

