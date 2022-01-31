      Weather Alert

Walker Hayes finds humor in halftime show mishap

Jan 31, 2022 @ 10:45am

ABC

When Walker Hayes took the stage at Arrowhead Stadium for the halftime show yesterday, things didn’t exactly go according to plan — but he’s finding the humor in the situation.  

The country star served as the headline performer at the Cincinnati Bengals versus Kansas City Chiefs game in St. Louis on Sunday. But things went a bit awry during his set, as the volume was on full blast as CBS Sports announcers James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson and Phil Simms were attempting to discuss the game. 

In a video shared by Walker, the singer can be heard performing his latest hit “AA” live while the team of announcers try their best to talk over the loud music and provide commentary from the field.

“@CBSSports thanks for having me,” Walker captions the clip with several crying laughing emojis.  

The Bengals claimed victory, solidifying their spot in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams on February 13.  

