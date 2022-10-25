Walker Hayes honors sobriety anniversary with unreleased song “Same Drunk”

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

October 25, 2022 12:48PM CDT
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Walker Hayes is commemorating an important milestone in his life with a new song. 

In honor of his seven-year anniversary of being sober, Walker debuted an unreleased song, “Same Drunk,” during a recent live show. 

In a fan video retweeted by the singer, he introduces the track by saying, “pretty much anything I touch, I can turn it into an addiction. He continues, “So I wrote this song…It’s called ‘Same Drunk.’ It’s not out yet, but I love testing new stuff out.”

The lyrics speak to all different types of addictions, whether it’s his father cutting grass or his mother being “hooked on looking young.” “Maybe we’re all just the same drunk/Different beer/Trying to cope with all the crazy down here,” Walker sings in the chorus. 

The hitmaker addressed his sobriety in his previous single, “AA,” which peaked inside the top five on country radio earlier this year. His current single, “Y’all Life,” is climbing up the country charts. 

