      Weather Alert

Walker Hayes is “Fancy Like” a number-one hit, thanks to his viral TikTok dance

Jun 23, 2021 @ 1:30pm

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Less than a month after his Country Stuff EP arrived, and before he officially sends any of its songs to country radio, Walker Hayes has netted a number-one hit on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart with “Fancy Like.”

That’s due in part to the song’s breakout success on TikTok, where a clip the singer posted of him dancing to the song with his 15-year-old daughter, Lela, has been viewed over seven million times.

“I have my first number-one on Billboard with a song that’s completely me, through and through,” Walker says. “That’s the coolest part. It almost seems too easy because it was just me being me, in the song and with my family.”

“Fancy Like” cruised to the top of the Digital Song Sales chart for the week ending June 17, with 10,300 units sold. That’s a 943% jump, Billboard reports, according to MRC Data.

The song is one of six songs on Country Stuff. The EP features collaborations with Jake Owen, Carly Pearce and Lori McKenna.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
This summer, Luke Bryan wants you to stop chuggin' and start sippin'…in the pool
Kane Brown proclaims “I Can't Love You Anymore” in unreleased song
Brantley Gilbert joins forces with Toby Keith + Hardy to create “The Worst Country Song of All Time”
Jason Aldean books three-night Las Vegas residency
Ahead of Father's Day, Gabby Barrett shares the best advice her dad ever gave her
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On