“Walker, Texas Ranger” Getting a Reboot

Sep 25, 2019 @ 9:11am
Caucasian father and children relaxing on sofa

Watch out criminals, there’s a new ranger in town. Well, a reboot of an old ranger, but he’s still a new ranger.

Anyway, “Walker, Texas Ranger is coming back to TV with “Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki as the star.

The original series was a hit for CBS when it aired for 8 years in the 90s.

The reboot will be done in the same vein as other CBS reboots where the character will be more original and not a descendant of the original.

What other TV show from your past would you like to see get a reboot?

Do you think that the right person was picked to play Walker?

