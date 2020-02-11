Wall Vaults into Nationals Picture in Albuquerque

Chloe Wall clears eighth-best pole vault height in NCAA this year as Tech wraps NM Collegiate Classic.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Texas Tech wrapped its road trip to New Mexico Saturday with an exciting mark in the pole vault from Chloe Wall.
The junior’s top clearance came at 14’-2.75” (4.34m), good enough for the third-best mark in school history. Wall’s mark places her inside the national top-10 at eighth in the country. Saturday’s performance counts as her second career program top-10 mark, the other coming last season.
Vaulting alongside Wall was Chinne Okoronkwo, who herself owns three program top-10 marks all set last season. Saturday saw Okoronkwo clear 13’-11” (4.24m). In between vault attempts, Okoronkwo changed spikes and also competed in the triple jump. The senior topped out at 39’-10.75” (12.16m) to place eighth.
Okoronkwo was joined by fellow triplers Chelsey Cole and Brianna Johnson. Cole led the pack overall, finishing seventh with her top attempt of 40’-5” (12.32m). Johnson went 39’-6” (12.04m).
Up next for Tech is a trip back home, where the Red Raiders will host the Texas Tech Shootout Feb. 14-15 at the Sports Performance Center.
—TECH—