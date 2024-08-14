Wallace Provides Another $5 million Gift to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Wednesday it has received another significant gift to The Campaign for Fearless Champions from longtime supporter Mike Wallace, who has dedicated $5 million to the South End Zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center project.

This is Wallace’s second $5 million gift specifically earmarked for the South End Zone and Womble Football Center project as he was previously a lead contributor in Texas Tech’s early fundraising efforts in March 2022. In recognition of his two gifts, Texas Tech will name the southwest bell tower in the new South End Zone Building as well as the outdoor turf practice field in his honor.

“Mike Wallace is passionate about this university and our success, and we can’t thank him enough for another generous contribution to the future of this football program,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “This facility will not take a backseat to anyone in the country when it officially opens in the coming weeks. This is all due to the support of numerous loyal supporters like Mike Wallace.”

Wallace, a 1986 Texas Tech graduate in petroleum engineering, currently resides in nearby Midland where he is the owner of several oil and gas businesses. He is a longtime supporter of the Red Raider Club as a football suite holder, a men’s basketball season ticket holder and a member of the Victory Circle.

With his gift, Texas Tech has now raised more than $110 million for the south end zone and Womble Football Center project, which is being funded through philanthropic gifts to The Campaign for Fearless Champions and future revenue through premium seating. To date, all premium and club seating in the new South End Zone Building loge box and suite areas are sold out for the 2024 football season.

Texas Tech will officially open the south end zone building in the coming weeks ahead of the Aug. 31 season opener against Abilene Christian. The Womble Football Center is slated to open in early October, marking the largest contiguous athletics facility in the country.

Release Provided By Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics