From the City of Lubbock
Walmart to Open COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site in Lubbock on Friday
Starting Friday, April 24, 2020, a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open in the parking lot of the Walmart store, located at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue. The site, supported by Walmart and eTrueNorth, will test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether they are exhibiting symptoms or not. The City of Lubbock and Lubbock County worked in tandem throughout this process to get the testing site up and running as soon as possible.
“The Covid-19 Walmart testing site will be a huge development for Lubbock and Lubbock County,” said Mayor Dan Pope. “This could not have been possible without the help of Representative Frullo, and the partnership with Lubbock County. I am grateful to Walmart for supporting our community and providing another testing option for Lubbock and Lubbock County residents.”
“Lubbock County is thankful to Walmart for its effort in serving our community during this crisis,” said Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish. “This testing site will help better care for our first responders and health care workers as they work to keep our county safe.”
Starting today, April 23, those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.
“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Lubbock during this unprecedented time,” said Laurie Smalling Letts, Walmart Public Affairs Senior Director. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”
Details on the Lubbock COVID-19 testing site: