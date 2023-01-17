96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Wanna cook like Dolly? Duncan Hines is here to help

January 17, 2023 12:25PM CST
Share
Wanna cook like Dolly? Duncan Hines is here to help

JB Rowland courtesy of Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton‘s headed back into the kitchen with Duncan Hines, and she hopes you’re ready to do some cooking, too!

Last January, the superstar from East Tennessee launched her own line of cake mixes and frostings. Now, she’s rolling out four new baking mixes: two savory and two sweet.

The new products are two kinds of brownie mixes, Caramel Turtle and Fabulously Fudgy, plus a Buttermilk Biscuit Mix, as well as a Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix. The packages also include instructions on how to bake ’em just like Dolly would, transforming them into treats like Pecan Brownies, a Peanut Butter Brownie Skillet Sundae, Cheddar & Chive Biscuits and Jalapeño Cornbread. 

You should start seeing Dolly’s new offerings in stores soon, and you’ll be able to order a special kit, complete with “What Would Dolly Do?” tea towels and spatulas, at the beginning of February. You can check out all the details online.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Wait In The TruckHardy/lainey Wilson
12:13am
Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
12:09am
Up There Down HereJake Owen
12:06am
One Number AwayLuke Combs
12:02am
Pick Me UpGabby Barrett
12:00am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll Planning To Lose Weight This Year
2

Houston Rodeo Announces 2023 Lineup
3

Lady A Member Celebrates Sobriety
4

Hopes of Keeping Joyland Open Fade (With Additional Information)
5

KyeRon Lindsay signs with Red Raiders; Eligible to play in 2023-24 season