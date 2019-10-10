Want To Live Longer? Own A Dog

The special bond between humans and dogs has been scientifically proven to help people live longer.

70 years of global research has found that owning a dog “is actively protective against dying of any cause.”

There’s a 24 percent drop in “cause mortality” for people who have a dog in their life.

People who walk their dogs tend to get 30 minutes of extra exercise than those who don’t. Also, petting a dog can reduce your blood pressure.

Do you feel better with a pet in your life?