Want to perform at Dollywood? Here’s your chance

Dollywood’s entertainment team is looking for singers, singers who dance, improvisational actors, costumed characters and character performers to take the spotlight at its iconic theme park in 2024.

Available roles for the 2024 season include full-time positions as well as seasonal (summer and Christmas) opportunities. Performers must be at least 18 years of age.

Submissions for the singer/dancer and character performer virtual audition are due August 23, with callbacks scheduled for September 27 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

For more information on the requirements and to register to audition, visit dollywood.com.

