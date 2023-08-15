96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Want to perform at Dollywood? Here’s your chance

August 15, 2023 2:45PM CDT
Share
Miller Mobley/NBC

Dollywood’s entertainment team is looking for singers, singers who dance, improvisational actors, costumed characters and character performers to take the spotlight at its iconic theme park in 2024.

Available roles for the 2024 season include full-time positions as well as seasonal (summer and Christmas) opportunities. Performers must be at least 18 years of age. 

Submissions for the singer/dancer and character performer virtual audition are due August 23, with callbacks scheduled for September 27 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

For more information on the requirements and to register to audition, visit dollywood.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

He Aint Worth MissingToby Keith
12:49am
May We AllFlorida Georgia Line
12:45am
Cant Have MineDylan Scott
12:39am
World On FireNate Smith
12:36am
One Man BandOld Dominion
12:34am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Combs Wants To Perform 'Fast Car' With Tracy Chapman
2

Jason Aldean’s Version of “Try This In A Small Town” In Rap
3

Tim McGraw Says Wife Faith Hill Helps Him Stay Sober
4

Carly Pearce Announces ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ Tour And New Song Dropping SOON!
5

'Barbie' And 'Ken' Baby Names Spike In Popularity After Movie Success