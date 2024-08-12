Warren Zeiders’ 2025 Relapse Tour is his “biggest tour yet”

Warren Zeiders is hitting the road in 2025 for his Relapse Tour.

The 23-date headlining trek kicks off March 27 in Nashville and will hit Atlanta, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Baltimore, Indianapolis and more before wrapping May 17 in Buffalo, New York.

Rising country artist Tyler Braden is the opening act.

“I’m hitting the road y’all for my biggest tour yet! The Relapse Tour!” Warren shares on Instagram. “I’m bringing my boy Tyler Braden out to open up for me. I can’t wait to bring the party to your city!”

“The shows are only getting bigger, better,” he adds. “love y’all and see you guys soon!”

Presale for Warren’s Community Fan Club begins Tuesday before the general sale on Friday.

For tickets, the full 2025 Relapse Tour schedule and to catch Warren on Jelly Roll‘s The Beautifully Broken Tour this fall, visit warrenzeiders.com.

Warren’s new album, Relapse, arrives Aug. 23 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the complete track listing for Relapse:

“Relapse”

“Intoxicated”

“Betrayal”

“Addictions”

“Stones Throw Away”

“High Desert Road”

“Death of a Cowboy”

“Fight Like Hell”

“Devil, I Know”

“Love on the Line”

