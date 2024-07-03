96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Warren Zeiders has a “crazy story” to tell for Fourth of July

July 3, 2024 3:00PM CDT
For Warren Zeiders, a core Fourth of July memory involves his dad’s heroic act when fireworks almost landed on him and his family.

“Talking about Fourth of July reminds me of the time that a firework actually headed straight for me and my family when we were at a family function when I was growing up,” Warren recalls to the press. “My dad stood in front of me and my sister and my mother to protect us in hopes that we didn’t get hit.”

“Good Lord had his hand on us and we were safe. That is actually a crazy story,” he adds with a laugh.

Warren’s playing various festivals this summer, with the next one slated for Friday in Ottawa, Ontario. You can find his full tour schedule at warrenzeiders.com.

On the music front, Warren’s latest releases include “Relapse” and “Betrayal.”

