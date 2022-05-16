Washburn named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Texas Tech freshman outfielder Owen Washburn was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the league announced on Monday. It is Washburn’s second Newcomer of the Week honor of the season.
Washburn hit .400 in Texas Tech’s sweep of then-No. 3 Oklahoma State, moving the Red Raiders into a tie atop the Big 12 standings. His grand slam in Saturday’s game put the exclamation point on a seven-run fifth in the 9-3 win. He had multi-hit games in the other two contests in the series, hitting two doubles in Friday’s 7-6 win and went 3-for-5 in Sunday’s 6-4 affair. For the week, he had a 1.200 OPS and seven RBIs.
TCU’s Luke Boyers (Co-Player), Oklahoma’s Brett Squires (Co-Player) and Baylor’s Jake Jackson (Pitcher) joined Washburn in receiving Big 12 Baseball Weekly Honors, for games ending May 15, as picked by a five-person media panel.
2022 Texas Tech Big 12 Player of the Week History
Feb. 28 – Ty Coleman (Player of the Week/Newcomer of the Week)
March 7 – Owen Washburn (Newcomer of the Week)
March 7 – Parker Kelly (Player of the Week)
March 14 – Brandon Birdsell (Pitcher of the Week)
March 28 – Andrew Morris (Newcomer of the Week)
April 11 – Andrew Morris (Newcomer of the Week)
April 25 – Brandon Birdsell (Pitcher of the Week)
May 16 – Owen Washburn (Newcomer of the Week)
