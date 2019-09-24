Watch as Chris Young memorializes Route 91 Harvest Festival victims in moving “Drowning” video

RCA Nashville Chris Young adds director to his resume with the emotional new music video for his latest single, “Drowning.”

The song is about dealing with the loss of someone who passed away. The clip opens with Chris holding a picture of Adam Carnes, his longtime friend who inspired the song. As the video continues, spouses, children, parents, siblings, and friends do the same thing, holding out pictures of the ones they’re missing.

That footage was shot at the Richmond, Virginia stop on Chris’s Raised on Country Tour, while his performance of “Drowning” was captured at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The amber circles you see as Chris sings are actually audience members holding up their phones in remembrance of the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

“I’ve been so amazed at the reaction to this song,” Chris reflects. “I wrote it with two friends as a moment of healing and had no idea it would touch so many people before it was even chosen as a single.”

“The video, combining so many personal moments alongside a live performance, totally embodies that and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” he adds.

You can check out Chris Young’s video for “Drowning” on YouTube now.

